What You Need To Know on Bitcoin 51% Attacks.
Much has been said about this topic, but the economic interest in mounting such attacks is non-existent.
Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution. At the heart of this revolution is the Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm that allows the network to operate in a fully decentralized manner. Bitcoin's miners ensure that the network functions properly by providing their computing power, usually called hash power.
The higher Bitcoin's hash power, the more secure i…