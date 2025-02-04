Still moving sideways in a now fairly wide range between $90K and $110K, the Bitcoin price didn’t resist to protect the $100K barrier again last weekend due to the start of Donald Trump's trade war version II. The Bitcoin price fell to as low as $91K before rebounding strongly in the last few days as Donald Trump gave Mexico and Canada an extra month following initial concessions. The President of Panama is also already giving in to Donald Trump's wishes, as Panama will abandon its partnership with China as part of the New Silk Roads. Panama is also proposing that America use its country as a hub to expel migrants from America, which is one of Donald Trump's priorities with this Trade War II. Finally, Panama is ready for technical discussions on the control of the Panama Canal.

Faced with Donald Trump, everyone seems to have to give in quickly, because an arm wrestle with America is unbalanced as I explained to you yesterday in my article “Donald Trump Starts His Trade War II ... All Markets Are in the RED. What's Next for Bitcoin?”. Only China is in a position to resist, and it intends to do so, as China has just announced 10-15% tariffs on U.S. oil, agriculture machinery, coal, and LNG. China won't be as easily impressed as Mexico, Canada, Panama, or the European Union when the latter comes under the wrath of Donald Trump in the coming days.

The 1-month pause announced by Donald Trump has calmed the markets. Donald Trump also changed his tone on Jerome Powell and the Fed. After practically calling Jerome Powell names last week at the end of the first FOMC Meeting of 2025, Donald Trump explained yesterday, February 3, 2025, that Jerome Powell had been right to keep key rates unchanged. It was the right decision after all. A few hours later, the Fed reassured the markets that rate cuts would be coming in 2025. All of a sudden, the Fed changed its tune, saying that it believed inflation would continue to fall in America and that conditions would be ripe for more rate cuts in 2025.

This is no coincidence. It's simply an extension of the game the Fed and the government have been playing with us all since the beginning of time. And that's precisely where Bitcoin comes in to set you free!

Bitcoin is a unit of wealth independent of the yoke of governments and central bankers. Since the majority of market participants don't understand this and continue to watch the Bitcoin price in weak money constantly, Bitcoin remains correlated to all this macroeconomic turmoil, and the panic of traditional investors. However, I'd like to think that it will trend in a completely different direction in the future. As more and more people come to understand that Bitcoin is here to offer us a new, more level playing field in which the Fed won't be king, Bitcoin will become less and less sensitive to all this macroeconomic turmoil and political posturing.

For this to happen, you'll need to develop an essential ability. An ability I've already mentioned in the past, but I think it's essential to come back to it once again. You need to be able to take a step back: Zoom Out!

Take a look at this chart showing the evolution of the Bitcoin price over the past year:

One year ago today, the price of Bitcoin in weak money was $42K. Back then, if someone had told you that the price of Bitcoin would be $91K on February 3, 2025, you'd have signed up with both hands. Yet yesterday, the Fear & Greed Index fell to 39. Everyone is in panic and fear. Do you think there's any need to panic with the price of Bitcoin dropping below $100K to $91K?

This feeling of fear is reinforced by the clickbait headlines in the mainstream media, which talk of crashes every time the Bitcoin price experiences pullbacks like yesterday's. These people are trying to instill panic in the general public for various reasons. You mustn't forget that volatility is inherent to a free market like Bitcoin. Massive liquidations like yesterday's are good because they mean a total market reset. Investors who use the weapon of leverage at their peril pay the price, and everyone catches their breath.

Bitcoin can then resume its forward march. These situations are commonplace with Bitcoin. I've been in the Bitcoin world since 2016, and I've seen it at all price levels. I've never panicked, because my goals with Bitcoin are clear: to have available an alternative system superior to the dollar system in which I would no longer be dependent on the famous “Don't fight the Fed” diction. Even if you're not as maximalist as I am, and you're an investor looking to maximize the potential of the fruits of your labor, your interest is the same as mine. It's in your interest to choose a time horizon of at least 10 years. A time horizon of 10 years with Bitcoin is the minimum to take full advantage of it.

Once you've developed this ability to Zoom Out, you'll follow days like yesterday with a great deal of hindsight. You'll realize that none of this happened by chance and that we're living in a kind of grand show where everything is done to manipulate you. Donald Trump is doing this to get what he wants, and he'll get it in the end. The short-term consequences may be hard to swallow, but in the long term, it won't change Bitcoin's trajectory.

To develop this ability to Zoom Out with Bitcoin, you must continue to study the Bitcoin revolution. You must seek to understand the why of Bitcoin. You will then see that bloodbaths like yesterday's are merely opportunities that you will choose to seize or not, depending on your financial possibilities or your confidence in Bitcoin's future.

As always, it's up to you.

The year 2025 will be full of opportunities in the sector for individuals, businesses and governments alike.

The Fed has published a study on the subject as early as 2022, and this mechanism is in full swing.