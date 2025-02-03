A picture is worth a thousand words.

This picture gives you an idea of why the price of Bitcoin has dropped below $100K for the first time since January 27, while closing in on $90K. Currently, the Bitcoin price is struggling in the key $95K zone.

Ethereum paid an even heavier price following Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on Mexico and Canada:

The new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump are expected to have a $1.3T impact on US trade. The US stock market just lost $1.5T in market cap last week, and around 43% of all US imports will soon be subject to tariffs.

So you can expect a big shakeout on the financial markets as soon as they open in a few hours. Since the Bitcoin market is the only truly free market in the world, the reaction has already taken place. It could get worse over the next few days if the $95K zone doesn't hold firm.

Let's take a closer look at this bloodbath, which could grow and, above all, present a great opportunity...