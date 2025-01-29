Bitcoin is the world's only truly free market. In fact, we could go even further and say that Bitcoin is a freedom market.

Bitcoin market participants can decide at any time on the equilibrium price of Bitcoin in weak money. No upward or downward circuit-breakers. There are no weekend closures, so investors are in control at all times. This makes Bitcoin totally different from the stock market, which investors have been familiar with for decades. This may explain why some people have such a hard time with Bitcoin's price volatility in weak money.

This reason alone should be enough to make you understand why you shouldn't be concerned by larger or smaller fluctuations in the Bitcoin price as a result of events outside the Bitcoin revolution. It's an inherent phenomenon of a free market.

In a few hours' time, the first FOMC meeting of 2025 will come to a close, and the whole market is holding its breath. This is a mistake, because Bitcoin is here to free us from the yoke of the Fed and the other powerful people at the head of the current system. Bitcoin even solves the number-one problem of all investors:

However, I'm well aware that this isn't enough to calm some people down. I still get messages from people who are worried and ask me if the Bull Run is over, or if the price of Bitcoin will go lower. Obviously, I don't know, because nobody can know.

But I can give you guarantees about the Bitcoin protocol. I can give you guarantees on the characteristics of Bitcoin as a currency. It's these guarantees that you need to focus on at all times.

If you're more of a weak-money, profit-maximizing investor, you need to understand that these corrections are healthy for the market. It calms spirits. It also allows for a natural selection between weak hands and strong hands. It's up to you to choose the right side, of course!

Pullbacks can also bring in investors who have been reluctant to enter the market until now, bringing in fresh liquidity. That's why they're often referred to as healthy pullbacks.

When you invest, you're always told that past performance is no guarantee for the future. This is also true of Bitcoin. Nevertheless, as long as the US dollar is printed out of thin air ad infinitum like this, you can be sure that hard money like Bitcoin will continue to appreciate into weak money. This is also why I frequently recommend that you measure the price of Bitcoin not in US dollars, but rather against gold. This is already much more coherent. Let's compare like with like!

That's how we usually understand that it's the US Dollar that keeps falling, rather than the price of Bitcoin that keeps rising. This already gives you an essential guarantee: by saving the fruits of your labor within the Bitcoin network, you'll be able to protect them from a flawed and not fixable system.

With Bitcoin, you need to focus on the fundamentals. Bitcoin's value proposition hasn't changed since its inception. Take the time to study Bitcoin to understand it. You'll see that you'll already be much more detached from Bitcoin's price at any given moment.

Bitcoin adoption is accelerating. Whether or not this is good for the Bitcoin revolution is not the point here. You have more and more players from the current system coming into the Bitcoin world. Financial institutions like BlackRock, public companies like MicroStrategy, and soon governments buying Bitcoin to integrate it into national reserves.

Under these conditions, patience is even more essential. Why sell Bitcoin in a panic when all these players in the current system at least recognize Bitcoin's value as a store of value. A digital gold perfectly suited to the world of today and tomorrow. It wouldn't make sense. If you bought Bitcoin before all these players came along, you have only one option: be patient. Anything else would mean giving in to your greed or impatience. In either case, you'd be making a mistake.

The best thing for you to do is to keep a cool head and think about the long-term goals of the Bitcoin revolution. The goal here is not to see the price of Bitcoin reach $150K or $200K by the end of the year, the goal is much more distant and grand. The goal is to have access to a store of value that offers the best compromise between space and time, as well as a MoE superior to the dollar system.

It will take time, but if you enter the world of Bitcoin, you need to have all these goals in mind. And remember, even if you're in it to maximize your profit in weak money, patience with a 10-year horizon is just as essential. The price of Bitcoin in weak money probably has the potential to reach the million-dollar mark one day. In 10 or 20 years' time... If you want to benefit from this, or if you want your children to benefit from it, patience is essential.

As always, it's up to you to decide whether you want to be one of the weak hands or one of the strong hands.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

Silicon Valley's support for Trump is not just self-serving but reflects a genuine ideological shift.

AI and Quantum Computing therefore seem destined to coexist as distinct tools, often complementary, but not always compatible.