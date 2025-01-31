For the perception of Bitcoin by governments and central banks around the world, there will be a before and after 2024. Before this pivotal year, it was virtually unthinkable for governments and central banks to declare their intention to purchase Bitcoin as a strategic reserve.

And then, as is often the case, America led the way.

The fact that America has begun to think seriously about creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve has changed the game. If America wants to hold Bitcoin, then we have to think about it too. That's the approach that's spreading around the world.

Except in the European Union, where Christine Lagarde, head of the ECB, continues to say she is confident that Bitcoin will not be added to the reserves of EU member countries' central banks.

Christine Lagarde's statement came just hours after the Bank Board of the Czech National Bank (CNB) approved a proposal to analyze options for investing in Bitcoin, but also possibly cryptocurrencies. The CNB document talks about digital assets.

I don't see the point of a national stockpile of Sh*tcoins, as I wrote previously when Donald Trump's Executive Order of January 23, 2025, was announced, but I do see why more and more central banks will want to add Bitcoin to their balance sheet.

Despite some people's opposition to the idea, I'll try to explain why central banks might want to hold Bitcoin on their balance sheet. Ironically, some will tell me that the mere fact that Europe is strongly opposed to Bitcoin is already a good reason in itself to hold Bitcoin since Europe has been accustomed to missing out on all the major technological disruptions for several decades.

Nevertheless, in the remainder of this article, I'll go a step further to help you understand why all central banks will end up holding Bitcoin. Sooner or later. For Europe, it will be later than everyone else, but for some, it will be done ahead of schedule. El Salvador holds its Bitcoin via the government and not via its central bank, but the country can be considered a precursor. Bhutan, which acquires Bitcoin via mining, is also a forerunner in this field.