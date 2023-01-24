The price of Bitcoin has just surpassed $20K again at the beginning of 2023, and everyone has eyes only on this nice bullish rally after many months of fear. Extreme fear for some even!

Yet, as I keep telling you, the real signal of the revolution is not in the price of Bitcoin, but in the guarantees that the Bitcoin protocol gives you.

And at the heart of the Bitcoin system are the miners who make their computing power available to the network to help secure the network and keep it running smoothly.

While you don't need to know the technical details of Bitcoin mining to take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution, I think it's always worth making an effort to delve into the intricacies of the Bitcoin system. Even if you don't always understand all the technicalities, you'll always get something out of it that will serve you well.

So today I'm going to talk about the Stratum V2 protocol.