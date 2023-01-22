In the year 2023, it seems that weekends are good for Bitcoin.

After rising above $20K on the previous weekend, we have seen another spectacular rise in the price of Bitcoin in the last few hours.

The price of Bitcoin rose above $23K and reached $23.4K on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Since the beginning of 2023, the price of Bitcoin is up +38.5%, as I write this, the price has stabilized around $22.8K. Not bad for an asset that some were already burying. There have been 2 more announcements of the death of Bitcoin in 2023, bringing the total to 469 since its inception!

But Bitcoin continues to move forward no matter what, block after block, as it has since it was first started on January 3, 2009, by Satoshi Nakamoto.

Peter Schiff seems to be taking umbrage with Bitcoin's success at the beginning of 2023. Indeed, this gold bug would like everyone to be ecstatic about the rise of the ounce of gold to around $1,930, but everyone is only talking about Bitcoin. And yes, Peter, it's time to look to the future...

That being said, this rise in the price of Bitcoin is dividing Bitcoin investors and traders. Overall, there are currently three opposing schools of thought.

I will try to summarize the 3 dominant thoughts at the moment to give you a better view of what might be in store for the Bitcoin price going forward.