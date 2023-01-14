For those who have been around the Bitcoin world long enough, there is one truth that must have become obvious to them over time. That truth is that the price of Bitcoin never does what most people expect.

When everyone thinks that the price of Bitcoin will reach a new ATH as it did at the end of 2022, that's when problems arise and massive liquidations plunge the price of Bitcoin, instilling doubt in those who don't understand the why of Bitcoin.

It's the same thing with the scandals that have erupted throughout 2022: Terra Luna, Celsius Network, FTX ...

The latest one is FTX which has taken the whole market by storm once again. Everyone thought that the price of Bitcoin was headed for a bullish rally to $25K, and then it all fell apart in a matter of hours. Just as Sam Bankman-Fried went from being a multi-billionaire to a broke man in a matter of hours!

Things can happen very quickly. That's why I follow a DCA strategy to accumulate Bitcoin with peace of mind without stressing out about the ups and downs that are natural in a free market like Bitcoin.

While the price of Bitcoin has been stuck in a range between $16K and $17.5K for several weeks, many thought that the Bitcoin price would soon fall toward $10K. I've read this prediction many times from so-called experts whose recommendations I recommend you never take them at face value.

Just like you and me, these “experts” do not have a crystal ball at their disposal. They can't know which direction the Bitcoin price will go with any guarantee. They can give you their opinions, but nothing more. It is up to you to make sure that you always make up your mind before you make any investment decisions, and in life in general.

This morning, when I woke up, I was surprised, as you probably were, to see that the price of Bitcoin had just crossed $20K, and even $21K in the night of 13/01 to 14/01/2023: