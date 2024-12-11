Bitcoin is a global decentralized currency. By definition, Bitcoin has no borders. That's what makes the Bitcoin revolution so incredible. When you buy Bitcoin, you hold a currency that has no counterparty and is not dependent on any government. This gives you incredible guarantees to protect the fruits of your labor over time.

However, if there's one nation that epitomizes Bitcoin, it's El Salvador, presided over by Nayib Bukele. El Salvador was the first nation to adopt a standard Bitcoin. That was on September 7, 2021. Since then, El Salvador's economy has gone from strength to strength.

Nayib Bukele's dream of autonomy and development in El Salvador is intimately linked to the Bitcoin revolution. Over time, El Salvador has become the promised land of Bitcoiners.

From the outset, the IMF has regarded the idea of a standard Bitcoin with suspicion, not to say mistrust. The IMF does not support this choice, which is as much economic as it is political and technological. Between the dollarization suffered and the attacked and volatile currencies common in Latin American countries, this third way has never convinced the IMF.