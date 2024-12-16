Bitcoin and ecology. What a program!

I've written plenty of articles on the subject in the past, and I've always sought to show you that you need to get beyond the mainstream media's lies about Bitcoin and its supposedly disastrous impact on the environment.

In 2021, I explained that Bitcoin's ESG score was already very high:

At the beginning of 2022, I demonstrated once again how Bitcoin would be a force for good in the fight against climate change. It didn't take a genius to figure this out back then, you just had to learn to look beyond the propaganda of the mass media:

At the beginning of 2024, I reiterated my efforts to show how Bitcoin could accelerate efforts in the fight against climate change:

At the time, these positions were difficult to take, as everyone believed in the lies propagated by the mass media. In 2021, Elon Musk himself believed these lies about the alleged energy and ecological waste of the Bitcoin system. This even prompted Elon Musk to stop accepting Bitcoins for the purchase of Tesla. Incidentally, you now need at least 1 BTC to buy even the most expensive base model, excluding options.

This gigantic wave of FUD launched against Bitcoin ultimately has its origins in a single baseless comment dating back to 2018. Since then, the mainstream media have continued to rely on this original lie to unfairly criticize Bitcoin, thus playing into the hands of the powerful at the head of the current system.

It's clear, however, that the situation has changed since the beginning of 2024.