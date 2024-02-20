If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

The mindset around Bitcoin is changing.

The fact that financial giants such as BlackRock and Fidelity have entered the Bitcoin world has necessarily accelerated the change in the narrative around Bitcoin.

Yet some of Bitcoin's opponents continue to spread lies.

Last week, SEC boss Gary Gensler started saying that Bitcoin wasn't all that decentralized ... When he lectured on Bitcoin before taking over as head of the SEC, he said something quite different ...

Looks like Gary Gensler is just pushing the narrative imposed on him by the Biden administration.

In recent days, the United Nations has published an edifying figure concerning the USD, Bitcoin, and money laundering. In it, we learn that since 2017, the US dollar has been used 606 times more than Bitcoin to launder money.

For those who understood the why of Bitcoin, it was a no-brainer. For the general public, it may well be the beginning of the questioning!

Among the other lies being propagated against Bitcoin is that it is a disaster for the environment. Just the opposite is true, as Bitcoin is accelerating the energy transition, as I'll try to explain once again in the following.