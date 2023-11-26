Only a few hours left to enjoy the exceptional Black Friday deal with a premium subscription at -30% as well as my two books in ebook format (“The Truth About Bitcoin” valued at $19.99 and “2020: The Year When Everything Changed for Bitcoin” valued at $9.99). For those who have already taken this offer, don't worry, I'll be in touch soon to give you access to both books.

I'm a Bitcoiner, so I’m convinced of the future success of the Bitcoin revolution.

As a result, I tend to accumulate Bitcoin without looking for the famous exit strategy that investors are always talking about. From my point of view, Bitcoin is the exit strategy for the flaws in the current monetary and financial system.

My goal remains to participate in the construction and growth of a circular economy based on the Bitcoin system.

I'm interested in all initiatives that put Bitcoin at the heart of their operations. Want an example? Stacker News!

Stacker News seems to me to have the potential to replace Reddit in the future. We're still a long way from that, but I'm contributing in my way by sharing content on Stacker News more and more frequently and participating in Bitcoin-oriented debates.

I encourage you to give Stacker News a try, as it allows you to accumulate Sats that will have a major impact in the future.

Stacker News

Even so, I'm still very interested in the Bitcoin market.

Firstly, because it's of interest to some of my readers, but also because I've always enjoyed studying the price action of Bitcoin. There's a lot of psychology here, and it's quite fascinating to study closely daily.

When I share some indicators on Bitcoin and tell you that it's a Bullish or Bearish situation, I always have readers asking me for more details on the on-chain indicators I like to dwell on.

In what follows, I'll try to introduce you to the ones I generally focus on.