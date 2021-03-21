You Don’t Need a Bitcoin Exit Strategy, Because Bitcoin Is Your Exit Strategy From the Current System

Illustration by @ssaurel

At the beginning of October 2020, the price of Bitcoin was around $10K. And then, everything that Bitcoiners had been predicting for months happened. The effects of the May 2020 Halving began to be felt, and everything accelerated for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin entered an incredible bullish rally that allowed its price to break through with great ease milestones that many Bitcoin naysayers thought were unattainable.

In March 2021, Bitcoin finally broke through $60K.

Many people are looking for the best possible exit strategy with Bitcoin

Throughout this bullish rally, more and more people began to wonder when they should sell their BTC. I received messages from people asking me the following:

What is your exit strategy with Bitcoin?

The people who still ask these questions clearly don't understand the full liberating power of Bitcoin. That's okay because I'm here to help them figure it out.

My answer is always the same: you don't need an exit strategy with Bitcoin, because Bitcoin is your exit strategy.

My sentence is surprising. And yet, if you take the time to think about it, you will understand. Bitcoin was created to give you back the power of money. Bitcoin protects the fruits of your labor from the ravages of monetary inflation in a way that resists censorship.

Bitcoin is not an investment, but a savings technology. The best in the world, even.

You need to understand the why of Bitcoin

When you buy Bitcoin, you should not be looking to get rich quickly. Instead, you should be looking to protect the fruits of your labor from the ravages of monetary inflation. Over the course of 2020, Bitcoin has emerged as a formidable safe haven in the face of the great monetary inflation that has intensified.

Those who bought Bitcoin were able to protect the fruits of their labor. Those who decided to avoid Bitcoin are already paying the price today as the U.S. dollar continues to weaken.

Bitcoin is here to give you back the power over your money. It does this by guaranteeing you three fundamental freedoms:

Freedom to send BTC.

Freedom to receive BTC.

Freedom to HODL BTC.

Combined, these three freedoms allow you to live your life on your own terms.

Once you own Bitcoin, you have no interest in selling it for profit. Some will urge you to do so by saying that you can't be Bitcoin HODLers forever. And yet you can. This is my philosophy:

Bitcoin HODLer one day, Bitcoin HODLer forever.

Bitcoin is your exit strategy from the current system

I could trade my BTC to take profits in U.S. dollars. You can too.

However, if you do that, you will have forgotten why you bought Bitcoin in the first place: to protect yourself from the endless monetary inflation of fiat currencies. You will be trading your BTC for weak currencies that will continue to lose value in the years to come.

Your precious profits will only melt away in the years to come.

Under these conditions, there is no point in selling your BTC and thinking indefinitely about an exit strategy. Bitcoin is already your exit strategy. You need to take the long view. Bitcoin is the best alternative for the people to the current monetary and financial system.

By becoming a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what, you are betting on the future success of Bitcoin.

Those who take a long-term view of Bitcoin understand that there is no point in selling their BTC

The mass adoption of Bitcoin as a store of value by the general public is well underway. In the future, Bitcoin will catch up to and surpass gold's market cap. That is my belief. As Bitcoin's market cap continues to grow, more and more merchants will support Bitcoin as a means of payment for everyday life.

You will be able to use your BTC protected from the ravages of monetary inflation in any way you choose.

You will spend your BTC not because you fear it will lose value, but simply because you choose to. That's the freedom Bitcoin gives you. Bitcoin is about power. Eventually, Bitcoin will even become a unit of account in my opinion.

You will be able to ask your employer to be paid in BTC instead of U.S. dollars. Bitcoin will be a growing alternative system that will live alongside the current system. It will give hundreds of millions of people full control over the fruits of their labor. A real revolution!

Final Thoughts

To benefit from all this, you need to realize today that Bitcoin is your exit strategy. Bitcoin is your exit strategy from the injustice of the current monetary and financial system. The digital currency invented by Satoshi Nakamoto will help you to take back power over your money.

The day you understand this, you will no longer be afraid of BTC short-term price drops because you will know that the goals to look at are long-term. And in the long run, Bitcoin's success is inevitable. It is simply a matter of time.

It's up to you to have the patience to take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution in the future.

