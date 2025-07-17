Imagine a treasure worth tens of billions of dollars, squandered in an instant. That's the monumental error Bulgaria made with its Bitcoins, an error the United States appears to be on the verge of repeating on a much larger scale.

In recent hours, a shockwave has rippled through the crypto sphere: America, supposedly proudly holding over 200,000 Bitcoins (BTC) from judicial seizures, reportedly possesses only a tiny fraction of that amount. A persistent rumor, supported by an internal letter from the US Marshals Service to the Department of Justice, suggests that this figure has plummeted to just 28,988 BTC.

If this information proves true, it represents a colossal potential loss of value for the American taxpayer—billions of dollars that could have served the nation's interests.

The Bulgarian Precedent: A $25 Billion Warning

Bulgaria's story is a chilling example of the consequences of hasty Bitcoin management. In late 2017, this Balkan nation held 213,519 BTC, seized as part of a judicial proceeding. At the time, Bitcoin had just reached a historic peak of nearly $20,000. Believing they had made “a good deal,” the Bulgarian government sold off all its holdings for just over $3.1 billion.

As of now, the Trump administration has not provided any clarification regarding the precise state of America's strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Time is never kind to those who bet against the Bitcoin revolution.

Today, that decision is a retrospective financial disaster. At Bitcoin's current price, those same 213,519 BTC would be worth approximately $25 billion. To put that figure into perspective, Bulgaria's public debt is estimated at $24 billion. In other words, Bulgaria could literally wipe out its national debt if it had been patient and if its officials had understood the true value of the asset they held.

Is America Following Bulgaria's Footsteps?

The current rumor surrounding U.S. reserves brings back painful memories. The delayed response from the US Marshals Service to Donald Trump's request for an accurate inventory of Bitcoins held by America in 2025 has raised concerns. For some, it's a scandal, suggesting that tens of thousands of Bitcoins were sold by the Biden administration without any public announcement. Others argue that this only pertains to Bitcoins held by the US Marshals Service, without questioning the reserves of other U.S. government agencies. Regardless, the lack of official clarification is unsettling.

Bitcoin's soaring price, which recently surpassed $122,800, makes these financial reckonings even more painful for countries (and individuals) who couldn't resist the temptation to sell. This is why the question of seized Bitcoins is now critically important within governments.

A Strategic Opportunity Not to Be Wasted

Bulgaria's story reveals a fundamental truth: many governments still struggle to understand Bitcoin, too often viewing it as a mere speculative asset rather than a strategic national reserve opportunity. This is a major issue in the United States, where political disagreements are hindering the Trump administration's desire to move in this direction, despite its plan for a strategic reserve largely fueled by judicial seizures.

Whether the amount of Bitcoins held by America is around 30,000 or closer to 200,000, the problem remains the same: caution is imperative. The Bitcoin revolution is still in its early stages, and its potential future value is immense.

Going further would even be opportunistic. Following the lead of Senator Cynthia Lummis, who proposes buying 1 million BTC during Trump's term, would position America at the forefront of the global governmental race for Bitcoin. Who knows, one day this could help the United States shed part of its abyssal debt, which now exceeds $37 trillion.

