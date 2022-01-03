Wanting To Explain to a Baby Boomer What Bitcoin Is? Use This Simple 3-Step Explanation

I’m 37 years old. My parents are 66 and 67. I am a representative of generation Y, while my parents proudly represent the Baby Boomers generation. Between them and me, there is a real generational gap in terms of technology.

When the Internet came along, my parents had a very difficult time embracing the Web revolution. Nevertheless, little by little, they did. Today, a major monetary revolution is happening with Bitcoin. For Baby Boomers, it’s very difficult to understand how Bitcoin works, what is Bitcoin, the why of Bitcoin, and more importantly, what’s in Bitcoin for them.

Beyond the simple fact that the current monetary and financial system seems perfect to them because it has allowed them to accumulate significant wealth, they find it very difficult to overcome the negative preconceptions that have arisen from the constant smear campaigns of politicians and central bankers over the past several years.

If you are in the same situation as I am, if you want your parents and Baby Boomers, in general, to stop believing that Bitcoin is just the entertainment of a few geeks, I advise you to follow the following 3 steps to explain to them what Bitcoin is.

By relying on things your parents know, you will maximize your chances that they will understand how revolutionary Bitcoin is.