The election of Donald Trump at the beginning of November 2024 is set to usher cryptocurrency into a golden age if all the profit-hungry weak-money speculators in the USA are to be believed.

Among the various promises made by candidate Trump during his campaign is the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve for America. A long-standing advocate of Bitcoin, Senator Cynthia Lummis has already filed a bill for what is commonly known as the Bitcoin Act 2024:

America's goal would be to buy 200K BTC per year, with an obligation to hold them for at least 20 years. To this would be added the obligation to adopt a proof of reserve system so that Americans have the guarantee that America is holding this Bitcoin. Finally, as part of the Bitcoin Act, America would have to reaffirm the fundamental right of Bitcoin self-custody. This is also one of the promises made by candidate Trump during his campaign.

This ambitious bill would tip the Bitcoin revolution into another dimension, with a likely war between nations to own as much BTC as possible. The price of Bitcoin in weak money would explode, but would this be a good thing for the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution?

That remains to be seen, and I'm not convinced, as you know.

Nevertheless, I must share with you my opinion on the possible creation of this strategic reserve in Bitcoin and the important consequences it could have on the international monetary system we know today.

