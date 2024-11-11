Donald Trump has won the U.S. presidential election uncontested. Whether you like Donald Trump or not, it's great to see that the election went off without a hitch and that the result is clean and unblemished.

American democracy has been able to present a good image—something positive for the rest of the world. Obviously, Donald Trump's arrival in the White House will have major consequences for America and the rest of the world, but it's the Americans' choice, and we must respect it.

The consequences for the cryptocurrency and Bitcoin world could also be very significant, far beyond the increase in Bitcoin's weak money price. At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin has exceeded $80K.

In the remainder of this article, I will look ahead and try to explain what Donald Trump's election will mean for Bitcoin and even cryptocurrency.