Bitcoin's price is not the most exciting thing about Bitcoin, but yet Bitcoin's price is important, as it plays an essential marketing role with the general public.

The majority of Bitcoiners came to Bitcoin attracted by its price and the financial potential of such an investment.

There's no shame in being honest and admitting it.

What makes the difference next is the time you spend studying the why of Bitcoin to understand that Bitcoin is much more than just another financial investment. Even though the giants of Wall Street will try to make you believe that Bitcoin is only a formidable store of value, you have to resist this narrative to understand that Bitcoin is much more than that!

As a Bitcoiner, I've been trying to make my readers understand since late 2016 that education is far more important than speculation with Bitcoin :

I also take every opportunity I can to show you what Bitcoin is already doing daily to change the lives of millions of people around the world.

Finally, I also try to remind you where the real signal of the Bitcoin revolution lies by regularly telling you about innovative projects that will change the future of Bitcoin and its ecosystem:

Today, as the Bitcoin price beats its ATH in USD every day, I'm going to talk to you in detail about Covenants. Please note that I've already talked about them briefly in the two articles above, but without delving any further.

If you want to know more about Covenants, the following is for you.