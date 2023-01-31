Image: Sébastien Gouspillou

All indications are that January which ends in a few hours will be the best January for the price of Bitcoin since 2013. Not bad for an asset that some people were still predicting would die just 20 days ago.

With the bullish rally at the beginning of 2023, there is only one thing on everyone's mind in the Bitcoin world now: will the Fed spoil the party on February 1 at the first Fed FOMC Meeting of the year?

Indeed, the price of Bitcoin in the short term depends greatly on the decisions the Fed makes. If the Fed announces a 25 basis point rate hike while at the same time announcing that the pivot to monetary policy will begin, the price of Bitcoin could take off much higher.

On the other hand, if Jerome Powell tells us that the reopening of China is likely to cause a resurgence of inflation and that the Fed has not finished its job of bending inflation in America, the price of Bitcoin will immediately retest the $20K mark.

Those who are not talking about what the Fed is going to announce are probably talking about the controversy that has just arisen with the appearance of NFTs on the Bitcoin system...

In short, in both cases, we are more in the noise than in the signal for me.

Because the real signal, I keep telling you, is the Bitcoin revolution, and even more, the positive impacts that Bitcoin will have on the world of tomorrow. Some people have already understood this and are already acting today to make the world a better place with Bitcoin.

Among these people, there is a French entrepreneur named Sebastien Gouspillou who is already widely known beyond the French borders. To tell the truth, like any French Bitcoiner, he is more respected abroad (I think) than in France... Yes, France is quite late in perceiving the incredible potential of the Bitcoin revolution.

Sebastien Gouspillou founded the company BigBlock Datacenter in 2017 to make France a player in the global competition that will be increasingly fierce for the Bitcoin Hash Rate in the future. Sebastien's credo is the same as all Bitcoiners': Bitcoin mining is an industry that will accelerate the energy transition.

Some people still doubt it or struggle, but sooner or later they will come to understand that Bitcoin is a force for good in the fight against climate change.

To move in this direction, Sebastien Gouspillou recently founded BigBlock Green Services to go even further in the use of renewable energy for Bitcoin mining. The mission of BigBlock Green Services is to go where extra energy capacity from renewable sources is located to give it a monetary value.

In this context, BigBlock Green Services is interested in geothermal energy, flare gas recovery, or hydroelectric energy. On the BigBlock Green Services website, you can see the areas targeted at the moment:

The story I'm going to tell you here is about Central Africa and more specifically about the Congo. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Virunga National Park has become the first national park in the world to run a Bitcoin mine to protect its forests and wildlife.

In an exchange with Coin Telegraph, Sebastien Gouspillou explained with a smile that the director of the park told him that “Bitcoin mining saved the park from bankruptcy.”

Virunga is the oldest protected park in Africa and the symbol of the African continent's biodiversity. It would have been appalling if it could no longer be protected. The park was in financial difficulties, aggravated by the lack of tourism since the COVID-19 pandemic, but also by attacks from local militias.

When they met in France, it was the director of the park Emmanuel De Merode who came to discuss the subject with Sebastien Gouspillou. Faced with the park's difficulties, Emmanuel De Merode probably saw Bitcoin as an opportunity not to be missed. In the mind of Sebastien Gouspillou, there was the same desire to reconcile business opportunities with the interest of the greatest number.

Because that's what it's all about. By going to help the park to monetize its abundant natural resources to better preserve it over time, Sebastien Gouspillou was able to show Emmanuel De Merode why Bitcoin mining is a unique opportunity to be seized.

Their first exchanges took place in late 2019, and by September 2020, the park was getting its first units of BTC. At the peak of the Bull Market in 2021, the park could earn up to $150K in rewards per month for its activity in securing the Bitcoin network. This would compensate for the lack of tourism and help preserve this African treasure.

What is even more interesting is that the Bitcoin mining activity is powered exclusively by clean energy: green technology surrounded by green rainforest. The energy consumed comes from one of the three hydro plants inside the park. Even better, nine full-time employees have been hired who work in rotating shifts operating the miners in the jungle.

In the Coin Telegraph article, which I recommend you read, it is stated that the facility has 10 shipping containers, with each container holding 250 to 500 rigs. Virunga owns three of these containers, Gouspillou the remaining seven. Gouspillou purchases energy from Virunga as part of the arrangement, while keeping the mined Bitcoin.

This existing Bitcoin mining facility is part of “a global plan” as Sebastien Gouspillou explains in which there will be further power-generating opportunities. Other power stations will be set up across the park, he explained, to connect local villages to electricity and, of course, mine more Bitcoin.

The article also states that Sebastien Gouspillou does not intend to stop there. This success will call for more as his company has its eyes on other Bitcoin mining projects in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Such a story will not excite many people. It is always easier to attract readers when you venture to make predictions about the price of Bitcoin. But this kind of story is much more important. The Bitcoin revolution is here to help build a better world, and the Bitcoin mining industry will help by promoting the energy transition.

Bitcoin mining will provide financial opportunities to people living in poor areas where energy from renewable sources is over consumer needs.

I've used Sebastien Gouspillou and his team as an example here, but you should know that many other people are working every day to make the Bitcoin revolution a success for the majority of people. I've talked about the developers working on Bitcoin's source code in the past as anonymous heroes who are essential to preserving the Bitcoin revolution. Today, I wanted to highlight a Bitcoin mining entrepreneur who will help you get past all the lies from the powerful people of the current system who constantly complain about the supposed negative environmental impact of Bitcoin. Their goal is to keep people from discovering the truth about Bitcoin.

Feel free to follow Sebastien Gouspillou on Twitter as well: https://twitter.com/SebGouspillou

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

