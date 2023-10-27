If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

A few days ago, I gave a high-level technical presentation of BitVM, which promises to bring advanced smart contracts into Layer 2 on top of the Bitcoin blockchain.

Following this article, some people have asked me if it would be possible to provide an update on upcoming innovations that could transform the future of the Bitcoin ecosystem in the years to come.

So I'm going to take a look at some of the innovations in the pipeline that could have a major impact on Bitcoin and its ecosystem. However, there's no guarantee that these developments will see the light of day, or that they will find their audience once proposed.

Ultimately, it's always the users who decide the fate of a technology by adopting it or not.

1. Stratum V2

I already told you about Stratum V2 in January 2023.

Stratum V2 is an update of the mining protocol via mining pools, enabling individual miners to create their blocks. This evolution will make Bitcoin even more resistant to censorship.

