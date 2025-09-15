El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment: Four Years Later, A Tale of Two Sides.
Is El Salvador's Bitcoin experiment a failure? It's not that simple...
On September 7, 2021, the small Central American nation of El Salvador made history by becoming the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. Championed by a president as popular as he is controversial, Nayib Bukele, this bold decision was presented as a revolution: a path toward financial inclusion, a shield against inflation, and an investment magnet for an economy in need of a boost. Four years later, in September 2025, it is time to take stock. And the results, far from the triumphant proclamations or scathing critiques, paint a complex picture, steeped in contradictions, undeniable successes, and resounding failures. The Salvadoran experiment is an open-air laboratory whose lessons extend far beyond its own borders.
The Official Showcase: A Digital War Chest and a Strategy of Attraction
For the Salvadoran government, the official narrative is one of resounding success. The centerpiece of this story is undoubtedly the national strategic Bitcoin reserve. With 6,313 BTC accumulated, representing a fluctuating but considerable value of over $700 million, the country has built itself a digital war chest. This purchasing policy, conducted with aggressive communication on social media by President Bukele himself, was aimed at demonstrating the state’s confidence in the asset and creating a national treasure for future generations. Every purchase during market dips was celebrated as a strategic maneuver, reinforcing the image of a forward-thinking country.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.