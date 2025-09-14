A new “Great Game” is taking shape, not in the mountain passes of the Pamir or the deserts of the Karakum, but on the immutable blockchain of Bitcoin. Far from the spotlight of Western finance, a tectonic shift is underway. Central Asia, the historic crossroads of empires and silk roads, is reinventing itself as a global epicenter of the new digital finance. Following Kazakhstan’s lead, its neighbor Kyrgyzstan has just announced a decision that would have seemed unthinkable a few years ago: the creation of a strategic national reserve of bitcoins. This bold move is not a mere technological gamble; it is a declaration of geopolitical independence, a strategic calculation that could redefine the global balance of power for decades to come.

The Escape Hatch: How Bitcoin Solves the Triffin Dilemma and Saves America. Sylvain Saurel · Sep 8 Your kids are broke. Your grandkids are likely to face financial struggles. And while your family struggles to navigate a financial landscape that feels rigged, the only real winners are the money printers in Washington, D.C. They play a game with rules you were never taught, and the prize is your future. Read full story

Kyrgyzstan: The Unexpected Vanguard

Nestled between China and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan is rarely the focus of global financial attention. Yet, the country is experiencing an unprecedented digital fervor. Over the last two years, the volumes on its thirteen cryptocurrency platforms have seen a colossal surge—a veritable explosion. The turnover of these platforms exceeded $11 billion in the first seven months of this year alone. To put this figure in perspective, it represents a 200-fold increase compared to the volumes recorded in 2022.

This staggering growth has not gone unnoticed. For Washington and London, the reason for this boom is clear: Russia, facing unprecedented economic sanctions, is actively using these platforms to bypass the traditional, dollar-dominated financial system. The reaction was swift. A few weeks ago, some of these Kyrgyz platforms were sanctioned by the United States and the United Kingdom, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. These measures, on top of earlier sanctions against the banking sector, prompted Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov to adopt a defiant stance, asking Western leaders “not to politicize the economy.”