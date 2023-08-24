In the past week, the price of Bitcoin has fallen by over 10% due to a massive liquidation of long and short positions. As always, the best advice I have for leveraged trading is this: DO NOT LEVERAGE TRADE. NEVER.

A simple golden rule to remember.

Since then, the price of Bitcoin has held the $26K mark.

Many believe that the price of Bitcoin will be able to resume its ascent toward $30K, while some continue to have doubts and imagine a more pronounced correction.

The second option seems more likely to me in the short term, for 5 reasons. As always, no guarantees. As you know, the only guarantees you have are those given by the Bitcoin protocol.

Just some thoughts to help you think through the subject on your own.