Yesterday, I presented 8 charts showing that the foundations of Bitcoin's future Bull Market were gradually falling into place.

I also concluded by telling you that even if the price of Bitcoin were to fall below $25K again, this would not change what lies ahead for Bitcoin in the months to come.

It seems that I had a premonition, as the price of Bitcoin has dropped below $25K in the last few hours, and very quickly.

I'm going to try and quickly explain what caused this fall, which was as sharp as it was unexpected for some.