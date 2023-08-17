Today is 17 August 2023.

I've just had a quick look at the price of Bitcoin. It's around $28.6K.

With the price stagnating between $28K and $30K for weeks now, some people might be tempted to lose their patience. They were promised a hyper-volatile market with Bitcoin, and now the price of Bitcoin is even less volatile than a share on the stock market.

To these people, I would remind them of this quote from George Soros:

“If investing is entertaining, if you're having fun, you're probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.”

Bitcoin is much more than an investment, but from an investment point of view, the fact that Bitcoin is boring from time to time is a good thing. Those moments you call boring help build the foundation for the future Bull Market that awaits us for the price of Bitcoin.

To convince you of this, I'm going to reveal a few charts about the Bitcoin network.