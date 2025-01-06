Just two days ago, I offered some thoughts on what mass adoption of Bitcoin by the general public means, and as a corollary, I wondered, while asking you, if mass adoption of Bitcoin by the general public was exploding.

In this article, I talked about the metrics I'm tracking in particular concerning Bitcoin's adoption by the general public. You'll have gathered that this isn't the total amount of BTC held by the financial giants on behalf of their clients via their Bitcoin Spot ETFs.

The fact that BlackRock, Fidelity, and the other Wall Street financial giants own more than 1.1 million BTC on behalf of their clients doesn't mean that the Bitcoin revolution is moving in the right direction and that the adoption of Bitcoin by the general public is booming.

Rather, I'd say it's a sign that Bitcoin is moving in a dangerous direction from which its revolution was intended to free us: that of the middlemen who stand between the people and Bitcoin, or that of speculation and excessive financialization.

Since Bitcoin belongs to everyone, it's up to us to make sure that this unique gift to humanity doesn't end up being hijacked from its true purpose by the wrong hands. It seems that the natural human inclination towards greed always ends up getting the better of us...

I'm also going to present you with various metrics for the year 2024, to give you an overview of the State of the Bitcoin Revolution as the year 2025 gets underway.