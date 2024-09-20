I often talk about the deeper goals of the Bitcoin revolution, but I've come to realize in talking with some that many newcomers to the Bitcoin world still haven't gotten to grips with these objectives.

So let's get back to basics: the Bitcoin whitepaper.

Read the title again:

“Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”

In the very first line of the Bitcoin whitepaper, Satoshi Nakamoto clearly states what he sees as Bitcoin: “A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”.

Once you understand this, you'll probably be as surprised as I am that industry players who want to turn Bitcoin into a simple SoV integrated within the current system constantly talk about Bitcoin as an MoE as a distraction.

And again, BlackRock and the other financial giants are careful never to talk about Bitcoin as an MoE.

The whole narrative is about Bitcoin as SoV and worse, how to integrate Bitcoin into the current flawed financial system.

That's pretty dramatic because if you integrate Bitcoin within a flawed system, it won't be able to bring the benefits of its revolution to humanity. What's even more dramatic is that Michael J. Saylor continues to accumulate BTC with MicroStrategy without ever seeking to advance the Bitcoin revolution.

MicroStrategy is praised by all the pseudo-Bitcoiners who were in Nashville in the summer of 2024, but if you dig a little, you'll end up asking the following question:

What is MicroStrategy creating or building in the Bitcoin world?

By constantly repeating that Bitcoin as an MoE is a distraction, Michael J. Saylor shows his duplicity. He portrays himself as a great defender of the Bitcoin revolution, while in reality serving the interests of BlackRock and other financial giants.

MicroStrategy has no intention of using its mountain of BTC to help develop a circular economy based on the Bitcoin system. Michael J. Saylor sees Bitcoin solely as a SoV that enables him to profit from the current system, which is flawed and not fixable.

MicroStrategy's pattern is clear: borrow more and more weak money to buy more and more BTC.

When you denounce this, the pseudo-Bitcoiners and Michael J. Saylor fanboys will say: “Have fun staying poor”. These people are blinded by greed and don't even realize that the Bitcoin revolution is in danger.

Bitcoin was created to free us from the current system that enslaves us. Unfortunately, all these financial giants are robbing us of the Bitcoin revolution by making the general public believe that it is preferable to acquire Bitcoin through them.

All these players are reclaiming their position as middlemen, which was denounced by Satoshi Nakamoto when he created Bitcoin.

Indeed, you don't need BlackRock or any other financial institution to buy Bitcoin. These Bitcoin Spot ETFs have nothing to do with the Bitcoin revolution. If you want to buy Bitcoin, you need to be able to do so without an intermediary.

Let me remind you that Bitcoin is a P2P revolution. So you don't need any intermediaries to buy Bitcoin. Some will say that the user experience is too complicated to justify the need for intermediaries, but this is a false pretext.

Let's take the time to educate the general public on the use of Bitcoin to help them break free from the yoke of the current system. Let's not give in to the trap set by these financial giants.

In the last few days, I've been able to discover that Mastercard is preparing to offer support for cryptocurrency payments in the future to its customers who want to take advantage of it. Journalists were saying that this was something that was going to be a big step forward for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

Let's skip over the fact that this mainstream journalist is still confusing Bitcoin with cryptocurrency, but he then went on to say that this would open up access to crypto payments to tens of millions of people around the world since Mastercard operates in over 200 countries if I'm to believe what this journalist was saying.

Should we still be satisfied that Mastercard wants to resume its role as a middleman by integrating Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies into the fiat system?

When we read the various messages that Satoshi Nakamoto may have posted online in the early days of Bitcoin, we find this:

“The root problem with conventional currency is all the trust that’s required to make it work. The central bank must be trusted not to debase the currency, but the history of fiat currencies is full of breaches of that trust. Banks must be trusted to hold our money and transfer it electronically, but they lend it out in waves of credit bubbles with barely a fraction in reserve. We have to trust them with our privacy, trust them not to let identity thieves drain our accounts. Their massive overhead costs make micropayments impossible.”

Satoshi Nakamoto reminded us that Bitcoin is there to solve the problem of trust in the banking system, as well as the problem of bank fees that make micropayments impossible.

Since you can use Bitcoin in P2P mode directly with a merchant, why go through a Mastercard payment card, knowing that Mastercard will charge you a fee in the process?

It just doesn't make sense!

Right now, we're witnessing a theft of the Bitcoin revolution by players who simply want to resume their role as middlemen between users and Bitcoin, even though Bitcoin was created to free us from these middlemen.

All these players have clearly understood that Bitcoin was designed to make them obsolete, and that's why they want to integrate Bitcoin into the current system, so they can keep their roles and the profits they make on the general public backs!

Pseudo-Bitcoiners never denounce this, because they're only interested in one thing: profit in weak money. We saw in Nashville that BTC payments had been reduced to the bare minimum. These pseudo-Bitcoiners prefer the US dollar to BTC. It's obvious.

The final point that should alert you is that charts are constantly swarming in the Bitcoin world. All these financial giants are constantly showing you charts on the evolution of the Bitcoin price in weak money, before making predictions regarding the price of Bitcoin to get you to consider Bitcoin as a simple SoV.

After all, why take the risk of spending your Bitcoin by encouraging the emergence of merchants offering payments in BTC if you're told that Bitcoin will be worth a million dollars in 20 years?

As you can see, the narrative is constructed in such a way as to lock you into the current system. This will give these players time to block more and more BTC, which cannot be used as MoE for everyday payments.

Since Bitcoin is a liberating revolution and the only thing that matters is that 1 BTC today will always be equal to 1 BTC in 21 million in the future, you don't need to constantly watch all those charts that keep making the general public believe that Bitcoin is first and foremost a financial product.

Far too many people forget it.

Of course, I do not doubt that these few lines won't be very successful, because in the world of Bitcoin in 2024, what attracts people is above all the promise of a Bitcoin whose price in weak money will explode. If you write about the Bitcoin revolution or technological advances in the Bitcoin ecosystem, you'll attract very few people.

That's the way it is, but it won't stop me from continuing to alert you to what we're going through.

It's up to you to remain aware of what's at stake right now for the Bitcoin revolution!