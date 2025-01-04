At the start of 2023, I pondered the biggest barriers to mainstream adoption of Bitcoin, while offering solutions in each case. The article is still available here:

“The 5 Biggest Barriers to Bitcoin Adoption (With Their Solutions)”

In the background, there has always been this twofold reflection within the Bitcoin community:

What is Bitcoin adoption by the general public?

How can we accelerate Bitcoin adoption by the general public?

You'll see that the answer you give to the first question will determine the rest of your perception.

As of January 4, 2025, BlackRock and Michael J. Saylor's MicroStrategy own a combined total of almost 1 million BTC. All the financial giants, including BlackRock, hold over 1.1 million BTC on behalf of their clients via their Bitcoin Spot ETFs.

Does this mean that Bitcoin's adoption by the general public is on the right track?

Is it enough for people to invest in Bitcoin via middlemen as if it were just another asset?