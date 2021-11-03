What Can You Expect for the Bitcoin Price in November? The Road to $80K Is Clear

Bitcoin had a spectacular October 2021, posting a performance of +39.9%. The gloom that prevailed at the end of September 2021 has given way to a growing euphoria. This makes sense when you see that its price has gone from $43K to $61K with a new ATH (All-Time High) of $67K.

The price of Bitcoin was then logically corrected after such a surge. I say logically because you have to keep in mind that nothing happens linearly with the price of Bitcoin. It happens in successive bullish waves with corrections that you need to take advantage of to accumulate more BTC.

The good news is that the previous strong resistance around the $58K area has now become strong support. Since October 15, 2021, the price of Bitcoin has only closed below $60K once:

This was on October 27, 2021, following a massive long liquidation that we witnessed. This reminded us that the Bitcoin market could be compared to Squid Game’s “Red Light, Green Light”. The price of Bitcoin then quickly bounced back above $60K, which was an extremely positive sign.

After a retest phase, the road to $80K is clear for Bitcoin

As of this writing, the price of Bitcoin is $63.2K. After seeing many Sh*tcoins rise phenomenally, many are wondering what is in store for Bitcoin this November 2021. This is legitimate.

So I'm going to try to give you my vision as things stand.