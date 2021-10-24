Bitcoin Hits New ATH at $66.9K Before Correcting – Don’t Panic, That’s Great
Sideways consolidation is a good thing before restarting the rise towards $100K.
The rally that began in early October when the price of Bitcoin was $43K has continued in the best possible way over the past few days as Bitcoin beat its All-Time High (ATH) of $66.9K on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
This represents a +55% increase in the price of Bitcoin in just 20 days.
The launch of the first Bitcoin ETF, based on futures contracts, ob…