Why You Should Opt for Buying Real Spot Bitcoin Rather Than Exposure via Bitcoin (Futures) ETFs.
Buying Bitcoin on the spot market is the only way to access deep safety.
The first American Bitcoin ETF was launched earlier this week on Wall Street. Long-awaited, this first ETF was a great success, to say the least!
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Fund ETF, based on Bitcoin futures contracts, was the second-largest traded ETF in the market by volume on its first day of trading. No less than $570 million in invested assets f…