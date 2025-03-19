It's time for the second Fed FOMC Meeting of 2025. Today, March 19, 2025, Jerome Powell will take the stage to announce the Fed's monetary policy decisions. Will the Fed change its tone on key rates in light of an economy more uncertain than ever? Will Donald Trump's attempts to provoke a recession influence the Fed's decisions?

It's far from clear, but some Bitcoin traders are clinging to this hope as the Bitcoin price continues to move sideways between $80K and $85K. The range is getting narrower and narrower, and some fear that the price of Bitcoin will test the various supports below $80K. This is a strong possibility, however, and we mustn't overreact. It's classic with the price of Bitcoin, and it won't change what's in store for Bitcoin in the months ahead.

But as always with Bitcoin, you have a kind of psychological warfare between Bitcoin Traders and Bitcoin Investors. This war is symptomatic of the opposition between those who understand Bitcoin and take a medium- to long-term view, and those who only see the short term with Bitcoin and generally end up losing a lot of money.

An overview of the market just hours before Jerome Powell takes the stage.