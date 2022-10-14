I keep telling you that Bitcoin should not be seen only as an investment. Indeed, Bitcoin is much more than just another investment. The impacts that Bitcoin will have on the world of the future are far greater than we can imagine today.

That being said, we have to be honest.

Right now, the majority of people who own Bitcoin don't understand its why. Even those who continue to HODL no matter what for months despite global uncertainty are not necessarily doing so for the right reasons.

What motivates them is the prospect of Bitcoin reaching $60K again, approaching $100K, and then making big profits. In short, it's greed that drives them. But it's a key driver (the main ?) in the investment world. If you weren't a little bit greedy, you wouldn't be looking to invest.

Some will tell me that they simply wanted to protect their money from the ravages of inflation, but deep down, it was the prospect of making more money that drove them to act. Don't worry about it, we're all human. We have to accept it honestly.