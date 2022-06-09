As you know, I am a Bitcoiner.

As such, I take a long-term view with Bitcoin , and I don't play the trader. I accumulate Bitcoin patiently with the certainty that the digital currency invented by Satoshi Nakamoto will change the world of the future for the better.

Based on this belief, I can be patient no matter what. Every dip, every crash is an opportunity for me to accumulate more BTC at a reduced price. When everyone in the market is scared, Bitcoiners stay calm and accumulate BTC.

History has already proven that this is the best long-term strategy with Bitcoin. For you, it's also the easiest one: Buy, HODL, Repeat .

Still, some of you are talking to me in private messages and would like to know how to trade Bitcoin successfully. This is not something I recommend, but after all, we are all different, and each of us must make our own decisions.

Looking at this more closely, it appears that trading Bitcoin is not as complex as many may imagine.