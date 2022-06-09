Want To Know How To Trade Bitcoin With Success? Follow the Whales.
An interesting phenomenon to observe for several weeks now.
As you know, I am a Bitcoiner.
Based on this belief, I can be patient no matter what. Every dip, every crash is an opportunity for me to accumulate more BTC at a reduced price. When everyone in the market is scared, Bitcoiners stay calm and accumulate BTC.
Still, some of you are talking to me in private messages and would like to know how to trade Bitcoin successfully. This is not something I recommend, but after all, we are all different, and each of us must make our own decisions.
Looking at this more closely, it appears that trading Bitcoin is not as complex as many may imagine.