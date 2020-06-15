The Best Strategy to Take Full Advantage of Bitcoin Is Also the Simplest One

“Keep it simple and focus on what matters. Don’t let yourself be overwhelmed.”

— Confucius

As a preamble to my story, I’ve given you a quote from Confucius that emphasizes the importance of keeping it simple and focusing on the things that matter.

Confucius also says that you must not allow yourself to be overwhelmed in life.

So you should not get emotional about your strategy with Bitcoin. This means not giving in to the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) or FUD (Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt) feelings that develop around Bitcoin from time to time.

Bitcoin is very young which means that its price is subject to very high volatility. You should keep this in mind when you start buying Bitcoin.

If you don’t feel able to keep a cool head when Bitcoin is going to take 10% in 24 hours or lose 10% over the same period of time, you should avoid coming into this world.

Once you understand the fundamentals of Bitcoin, you’ll be able to understand the revolution it aims to build for the future of the world.

If you believe in the Bitcoin revolution, you will be ready to follow the following 3 steps:

Buy Bitcoin HODL Bitcoin Repeat from Step 1

By following this simplistic strategy, you will win every time with Bitcoin.

When Bitcoin price rises up, you will be a winner. When Bitcoin price drops, you will also be a winner by accumulating more and more Bitcoins.

This strategy will also allow you to distance yourself from the daily Bitcoin price.

You will be able to adopt the only attitude that goes along with Bitcoin: think long-term.

Bitcoin is here to stay, and the revolution it builds day after day will take time to come to an end. So whether you buy Bitcoin for $9,300 or $9,800 doesn’t really matter that much.

At least it won’t really matter in 10 or 20 years.

This Strategy Requires That You Have Complete Confidence in Bitcoin

Obviously, to adopt what I believe is the best strategy to take full advantage of Bitcoin, you will need to have complete confidence in its revolution.

If you don’t fully believe in Bitcoin, you won’t be able to focus on what really matters by keeping your strategy simple.

The only thing that really matters if you believe in Bitcoin is the number of Bitcoins you own.

If you don’t have faith in Bitcoin, or if you are impatient, you may lose a lot of money with Bitcoin. To find out more about this, just ask the non-believers who capitulated in 2018 when Bitcoin entered a strong bear market following the bursting of the bubble that had formed around its price at the end of 2017.

Again, if you don’t believe that Bitcoin is a credible alternative to the current system, and that it has a chance to complete its revolution, you should walk away from it.

Bitcoin is not for everyone. And only true Bitcoiners will fully benefit from its revolution in my opinion.

Taking Full Advantage of Bitcoin Goes Beyond Mere Financial Gain

By applying this 3-step strategy that I follow, you will take full advantage of Bitcoin in the future. When I talk about taking full advantage of Bitcoin, I’m not just talking about financial profit.

Of course, owning 1 full BTC in 2020 could make you an extremely wealthy person in 20 or 30 years.

You could even be among the richest 0.1% on the planet.

Nevertheless, this will not be your greatest victory. The biggest victory will be to see that Bitcoin has succeeded in its revolution by becoming a true unit of account.

A replacement, or at least a complete alternative, to the current monetary and financial system that is accessible to all.

You will benefit from Bitcoin because it will give you back control over what you own. Bitcoin will also give you the freedom from the surveillance society that more and more states around the world are trying to install.

Finally, Bitcoin will benefit the world’s poorest people with a fairer system for all.

By buying Bitcoin on a regular basis, then practicing a HODLING strategy, you are supporting this freedom movement launched in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto.

Your full support for Bitcoin is essential for its future success, and will allow you to take full advantage of it in every way.

The starting point for implementing this strategy, and the future benefit you will derive from it, is you and your confidence in Bitcoin. And it’s up to you to choose to make a decision that will make a huge difference to your future.

