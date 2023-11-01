If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

At the beginning of September 2023, I told you that after a difficult August for the Bitcoin price with a performance of -11.29%, the worst was probably yet to come as September kicked off and was better known as Rektember:

As always in the Bitcoin market, predictions are made to be invalidated. That's why I keep telling you that no one can predict the price of Bitcoin. Anyone who tells you otherwise is simply lying.

The month of September 2023 will have seen the price of Bitcoin rise by +3.91%.

As October got underway, everyone was wondering whether Uptober would take place, since October is historically a Bullish month for the price of Bitcoin. While Rektember didn't happen, Uptober lived up to its promise with a +28.52% rise in the price of Bitcoin: