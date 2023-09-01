If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

This week on the Bitcoin market has had the knack of blowing hot and cold for investors.

The week began on a hot note with the announcement of Grayscale's victory in its lawsuit against the SEC over its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which the company wanted to transform into a Bitcoin Spot ETF.

This did not mean that a Bitcoin Spot ETF was coming, but rather that the arguments used by the SEC to disapprove Grayscale's application were spurious. The SEC will have to reconsider Grayscale's application. Looking for another fallacious pretext to disapprove it again?