Ever since Donald Trump passed his Executive Order on March 6, 2025, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, some people have been wondering what could have motivated Donald Trump to go down this path.

Indeed, beyond campaign promises, what could have motivated Donald Trump to give so much importance to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in his administration for his return to the White House?

I've already told you about Donald Trump and his administration's secret plan with Bitcoin:

As you can see, Donald Trump's aim is not to please cypherpunks with this Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. America's stated aim in accumulating Bitcoin is something quite different, and far less interesting from the point of view of the Bitcoin revolution.

It's to alleviate America's abysmal debt burden, as I'll explain in detail below.