It's a done deal!

After months of promises during his election campaign and a few weeks of waiting since his arrival at the White House, Donald Trump officially announced the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve via an Executive Order on March 6, 2025:

Having come to power for a second term, Donald Trump has this time decided to take matters directly into his own hands, so as not to waste any time. Both economically and geopolitically, many things will change in the coming months, and it's already clear that Bitcoin will be a big winner in this new world order that the Trump clan seems intent on imposing.

