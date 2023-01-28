I have been writing about Bitcoin, money, and the economy daily for several years now. Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, and I must admit that it is fascinating to follow the progress of the Bitcoin revolution and its impact on society daily.

It is also fascinating to witness the resistance of all those who are disrupted by an alternative system that is fairer for the people. As you have seen, the opponents of Bitcoin will do anything to denigrate Bitcoin. Accustomed to lying within the current system, they have no trouble pushing a narrative filled with outdated clichés about Bitcoin to the general public.

As a Bitcoiner, I see it as part of my job to dismantle all of these false criticisms to help more people understand the why of Bitcoin.

Even so, I still get messages from some people accusing me of promoting Bitcoin to further my interests. As I often explain, I fundamentally believe in the Bitcoin revolution. I chose Bitcoin to protect the fruits of my labor in a future world where the powerful people in the current system will try to constantly strengthen their control and censorship capabilities.

CBDCs are yet another example of why I believe Bitcoin is the peaceful weapon we all need for the future. Some have already figured it out, others will eventually. It is only a matter of time.

However, all this is just my opinion. No more, no less.

This opinion that I have about Bitcoin over time is the result of a long thought process. I've read a lot. On Bitcoin of course, but also on the current monetary and financial system to understand that it was flawed and not fixable. If you don't understand that, you will have a hard time understanding why the success of Bitcoin is inevitable.

Indeed, the solution to a problem that you don't see will seem irrelevant to you.

The key with Bitcoin is that you form your own opinion, that is, build your truth about Bitcoin. This is basically what the Bitcoin system was made for. The Bitcoin system is audited every 10 minutes on average by thousands of nodes. Behind these nodes are users like you and me, because anyone can (and should) become a node in the Bitcoin network.

So Bitcoin invites you to form your version of the truth every 10 minutes about the state of the system. Then you'll be able to compare it with others to verify that Bitcoin is staying true to the rules written into its source code.

This philosophy behind Bitcoin led me to write a book with a somewhat presumptuous title at first sight: “The Truth About Bitcoin.”

I say presumptuous at first sight because you will see from reading this book that I do not claim to have the truth about Bitcoin, especially since there is no such thing as an absolute and unchangeable truth. Truth is something that progresses and evolves, as events unfold and as you gain knowledge.

To help you form your truth about Bitcoin, the book “Truth About Bitcoin” gives you all the necessary background on the following topics:

The Current Monetary and Financial System / The Banking World

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin Protocol / Technology

Bitcoin Revolution

The Winning Mindset With Bitcoin

Bitcoin Helps to Build a Better World (Climate, Peace, No War, …)

Bitcoin as a Peaceful and Anti-fragile Weapon for Self-sovereignty, Censorship-Resistance, and Privacy Preservation

Buying Bitcoin

Buying Sh*tcoins

Technological Disruptions Through History and Generations

Payments

On the Future of Bitcoin

By deepening your knowledge thanks to the ideas and opinions I've formed on these different topics over the years of researching Bitcoin, you'll be able to know what to do with Bitcoin next. Those who follow me and are already Bitcoiners will continue to expand their knowledge, which is never superfluous. The others who are just starting in this new world and are still hesitating will have something to think about and decide for themselves.

Because that's what this book is all about, helping you decide for yourself by giving you all the elements to verify for yourself what Bitcoin is. The goal here is to stay true to the Bitcoin motto: “Don't Trust, Verify.” So you'll better understand the second part of my book's title: “Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying.”

