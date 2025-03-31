Not your Keys, Not your Bitcoin.

You've often seen this Meme, which is famous in the Bitcoin world and aims to remind you again and again that you only own the Bitcoin for which you have the associated private keys. Without them, you cannot access your Bitcoin at any time. So it doesn't really belong to you.

Sorry for fans of the alleged security of crypto exchange platforms or Bitcoin Spot ETFs.

Even so, taking possession of your private keys isn't enough. There's a major security error to avoid when it comes to Bitcoin self-custody. The problem is that this mistake is made by the majority of those who, in good faith, want to take possession of their Bitcoin's private keys.

So I'm going to help you avoid (or stop) making it!