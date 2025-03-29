The Bitcoin price continues to stagnate in the middle of the range between $80K and $90K. This continues to grip all those who see only the short-term price of Bitcoin. On the hopeful side, the global money supply continues to climb. The correlation observed between the increase in world money supply and the price of Bitcoin in weak money is likely to give them renewed hope, but patience will be required, as there is still a 70-day lag between the two prices:

While the price of gold continues to break records above $3,000 an ounce, this increase in the world's money supply is nevertheless not enough for market operators to become Bullish again and bet on Bitcoin reaching around $200K by the end of 2025.

It's in these still uncertain conditions, with buyers hesitating and sellers seemingly in control of Bitcoin's dollar price, that I propose a quick update on the price of Bitcoin as the long-awaited date of April 2, 2025, approaches.

Europe's central bankers are already contemplating the worst for the years ahead.