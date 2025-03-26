The Correlation Between the M2 Global and the Price of Bitcoin Could Well Save the Bull Run.
The 70-day time lag means patience.
The current state of the Bitcoin market leaves analysts all the more uncertain. Bear Market or Not Bear Market? That's the question!
Everyone will have been able to form their own opinion on the subject over the last few days with the two articles I've published, giving you all the elements you need to form your own opinion:
Bear Market or Not for the Bitcoin? Here’s What the On-Chain Indicators Are Saying
This Well-Known Bitcoin Market Analyst Says the Bear Market Has Already Begun. Here’s What You Need to Know
For some, it's just a pause that doesn't augur a Bear Market. Indeed, the alignment of the planets seems to be continuing. First of all, America has embarked on a Bitcoin accumulation program. Then, you have the global money supply starting to climb again.
On this last point, it will not have escaped you that the correlation between Bitcoin and the global money supply (M2) has been much talked about in recent months.
The $TRUMP Meme Coin Scam Continues: Donald Trump Sets a Unique and Disastrous Precedent for an American President.
Do you think it's normal for a U.S. president to behave this way?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.