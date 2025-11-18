Of all the numbers in the financial world, few are as iconic or as misunderstood as 21 million. This is the ultimate, unchangeable, hard-coded limit to the number of Bitcoins that will ever exist. It’s a number that represents a revolution in our understanding of money, value, and trust. Yet, a fundamental misconception clouds this concept for many: the idea that these 21 million “coins” are already out there, sitting in some digital vault, waiting to be claimed like prizes in a global scavenger hunt.

This couldn’t be further from the truth. Bitcoin doesn’t exist in a static pile. It isn’t a pre-mined treasure. Instead, it is a living, breathing system of gradual creation—a digital genesis story unfolding block by block, every ten minutes, day after day. To understand Bitcoin is to understand that its supply isn’t just distributed; it is unveiled.

Bitcoin: The Adoption They're Hiding From You. Sylvain Saurel · Nov 17 This article isn’t an opinion; it’s an analysis. An analysis based on cross-referencing data that no one seems to want to do because the conclusion disrupts the dominant narrative. The narrative you’re fed on loop is simple: “Bitcoin is just getting started,” “We are still the pioneers,” “Global adoption is 5-7%, similar to the Internet in 1999.” Read full story

The Digital Mint: Forging Coins from Code and Energy

Bitcoin comes into existence through a process aptly named mining. But cast aside any images of pickaxes and dusty caves. Bitcoin mining is a high-tech, computationally intensive competition that serves as the backbone of the entire network. It is a process that simultaneously creates new currency and validates the integrity of the network’s transaction history, the blockchain.