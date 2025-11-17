This article isn’t an opinion; it’s an analysis. An analysis based on cross-referencing data that no one seems to want to do because the conclusion disrupts the dominant narrative. The narrative you’re fed on loop is simple: “Bitcoin is just getting started,” “We are still the pioneers,” “Global adoption is 5-7%, similar to the Internet in 1999.”

This narrative is comfortable. It’s appealing. It promises exponential gains and the feeling of belonging to an avant-garde elite.

But what if it’s fundamentally wrong? Not in its raw numbers, but in its interpretation?

I spent time crossing three of the most fundamental databases for understanding our world: the global population, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita of each country, and the Internet adoption rate within those same countries. I then compared this filtered data with the most robust estimates of current Bitcoin adoption.

The objective was simple: to measure the real adoption of Bitcoin, not as a philosophical concept, but as a financial asset. That is, to measure its adoption among the population that actually has sufficient purchasing power to invest in it significantly.

The result is undeniable: Bitcoin’s real adoption is far more advanced than anyone dares to admit. We are not at the beginning of the wave. We are already right in the middle of it.

