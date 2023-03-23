Yesterday, I told you about the 3 potential scenarios for the second Fed FOMC Meeting in 2023. It is finally scenario 3 that came true. The one that had the highest probability of happening since Jerome Powell announced the decision of the FOMC: 25 basis points increase in key rates.

The Fed's key rates are now between 4.75 and 5%.

Upon the announcement of this FOMC decision, the markets did not respond. The price of Bitcoin remained flat as did the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones.

As I told you yesterday, everyone was mostly waiting to hear what Jerome Powell would say next at the press conference.