This is it, we are there.

In a few hours, we will have the answer to a question that has been putting all the markets on hold for a few days. We will know the monetary policy decisions made by the Fed at the end of the second Fed FOMC Meeting of 2023.

One number will be highly anticipated.

That number is the Fed's new key rates at the end of this Fed FOMC Meeting.

Even more, the nature of Jerome Powell's speech is highly anticipated. All the words used by Jerome Powell will be analyzed under a microscope. The goal is to know if this speech is still Hawkish or if it becomes Dovish with the prospect of a faster-than-expected pivot from the Fed.