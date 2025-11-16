Elon Musk has tweeted about Bitcoin 37 times since 2018. The world watched each one, sparking wild rallies and agonizing crashes. His every musing was dissected as either the gospel of a new financial era or the fickle whim of a bored technoking.

But here’s what nobody noticed.

It wasn’t a random walk. It was a public, painful, and extraordinarily revealing education. Musk’s journey—from pragmatic skeptic to confused critic, and finally, to silent convert—isn’t just about Bitcoin. It’s a roadmap of the exact mental trap that an engineer-billionaire, obsessed with first principles, must overcome.

It’s the story of a man who builds rockets, struggling to understand something that isn’t physical, and a man who builds global networks, failing to see the most powerful one ever created.

And it’s the reason why, despite all the public drama, Elon Musk still hasn’t sold his Bitcoin stack.

