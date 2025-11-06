The crash was sudden, almost deafening in the relative silence that had settled. In the last few hours, the notification that every investor dreaded has arrived: Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen below the psychological barrier of $100,000 for some hours. The euphoria, so palpable, so electric just one month ago, seems to have evaporated.

Thirty days ago, we were there. $125,000. An all-time high that was no longer just a “maximalist’s” dream, but a concrete number displayed on every financial terminal in the world. The mainstream media, once so quick to announce its death, spoke of a “new era,” of “inevitable institutional acceptance.” Laser eyes flooded social media, symbols of an unshakeable faith in a six-figure future. It was a celebration. It was validation.

Yesterday, at $99,500, the mood was no longer festive. The laser eyes are discreet. The “experts” who predicted $150,000 by the end of the month are suddenly silent, or worse, revising their “analyses” with circumstantial gravity.

It is an uncomfortable truth of the market: when you celebrate the highs with such exuberance, you must also, out of intellectual honesty and discipline, account for the underperformance.

Because it is in these moments, in the trough of the wave, that one can measure one’s true conviction.

The Sound and the Fury: The Test of Arguments

It’s easy to rejoice when Bitcoin goes up. It’s effortless. A rising tide lifts all boats, and every buyer, whether a financial genius or a lucky novice, feels like a prophet. The rise validates the narrative, whatever it may be.

But it is far more beneficial, and infinitely more difficult, to test the same arguments when the winds are contrary.

When Bitcoin was worth $125,000, the arguments flew: “It’s algorithmic scarcity,” “It’s digital gold,” “It’s insurance against the monetary debauchery of central banks,” “It’s an uncensorable payment network.”

The fundamental question this drop to $99,500 poses is this: have those arguments suddenly become false?

Has the scarcity changed? Are there, this morning, more than 21 million Bitcoins? No.

Has the inflation of the dollar or the euro come to a screeching halt? No.

Is the network less secure? Has the hash rate collapsed? No.

Has the protocol stopped working, stopped producing a block every ten minutes? No.

Absolutely nothing fundamental has changed in the Bitcoin protocol between $125,000 and $99,500. The only thing that has changed is the price. And with it, the collective psychology.

This decline is not a referendum on Bitcoin’s technology. It is a referendum on your understanding of that technology and the strength of your thesis.

The Eternal Market Paradox: The Fear of Buying Low

This is where we slam headfirst into the greatest paradox of investing, a cognitive bias that has ruined more aspiring investors than any “scam.”

When you saw Bitcoin soar past $125,000, shattering its old record, you surely said to yourself, champing at the bit: “I missed the boat. It’s too high. But... if it comes back down, if it corrects, if it goes back under $100,000, I’m loading up! I’ll sell my car, I’ll dip into my savings, I’ll go all-in!”

You prayed for a second chance. You hoped for a “discount.”

And now, here we are. The market, in its great and cruel generosity, has offered you exactly what you asked for. Bitcoin is on sale, 20% off from its peak.

But what is happening in your mind?

Excitement has given way to fear. The opportunity looks strangely like a trap. Conviction has mutated into doubt. You are probably telling yourself: “That was a close call! Thank goodness I didn’t buy at $125,000. I will never buy such an unstable asset. What if it drops to $80,000? Or $50,000?”

This is what we call the market paradox.

Everyone wants to buy low... But no one can stand to see the price go down.

Buying low means buying while the price is dropping. It means buying when the headlines are negative, when sentiment is at rock bottom, when your friends and family are telling you you’re crazy. Buying “low” is not a comfortable event. It is a solitary act of conviction.

Most people want the satisfaction of having bought low, but they want to buy it after the bottom is in and the price is already going back up. They want confirmation. But by that time, the “low” is already in the past.

Volatility is the price you pay for potentially asymmetric returns. You cannot have one without the other.

The Embodiment of the Long Term

Bitcoin, more than any other asset in modern history, is the embodiment of the long term.

Bitcoin is not designed for your quarterly satisfaction. It has no CEO to “reassure the markets.” It has no public relations department. It has no “Plunge Protection Team” or central bank to guarantee a floor.

Bitcoin is an autonomous, brutally honest system governed by mathematics and the free market. And this system tests those who engage with it.

It tests your patience. Are you capable of thinking in terms of 4-year cycles (the halvings) rather than days or weeks?

It tests your stress resistance. Can you sleep at night knowing that 20% of your savings has (temporarily) evaporated on paper?

And above all, it tests the sincerity of your conviction. Did you buy because you believe in a monetary revolution, or did you buy because your neighbor was getting rich and you didn’t want to be left behind (FOMO)?

The current drop is a filter. It separates the tourists from the residents. It separates the speculators, who came for easy money, from the investors, who came for the freedom and sovereignty the network promises.

The Shield of Understanding

This is why the golden rule, repeated tirelessly by the veterans of this ecosystem, is not “Buy low” or “HODL.” The golden rule is: “Before investing in Bitcoin, you must first understand it.”

Investing money before investing time is the guaranteed recipe for disaster. Because when this 20% drop occurs, you have nothing to hold onto. You have no foundation. You are just a leaf in the wind of volatility.

Understanding Bitcoin is not about knowing how to trade on an exchange. It is understanding why it was created.

It’s having read Satoshi Nakamoto’s White Paper, a response to the 2008 financial crisis.

It’s understanding what fiat currency is, what quantitative easing (QE) is, and why a currency whose supply cannot be increased by any central authority has value in a world that drowns its problems in mountains of debt.

To forge a conviction is to build your own thesis.

Your thesis is your shield against volatility. It is your intellectual armor.

When the media shouts “Speculative bubble!”, your thesis replies: “This is the adoption of a new monetary system, and it is inherently volatile.”

When regulators threaten “Ban!”, your thesis replies: “You cannot ban a decentralized mathematical network that exists on thousands of nodes around the world.”

When the price drops from $125,000 to $99,500, your thesis replies: “The protocol is working, the scarcity is intact, the fundamentals are stronger than ever. This is short-term noise on a long-term signal.”

Without this thesis, you are at the mercy of market sentiment. You will buy at the top out of euphoria, and you will sell at the bottom out of panic. It is the immutable cycle of wealth redistribution, from the impatient to the patient.

Holding Fast in the Middle of the Ford

We are in the middle of the ford. The shore we left (the old system) is far behind, and the shore we are aiming for (hyperbitcoinization or widespread acceptance) is still invisible. It is here, in the cold current of doubt, that the temptation to give up is strongest.

This correction is not the first, and it will not be the last. Bitcoin’s history is a succession of euphoric expansion cycles followed by brutal corrections. 2011, 2013, 2017, 2021... and today. Each time, the doubts were the same. Each time, the protocol continued to function.

Because in the end, time always proves those who hold on right. Not those who hold on blindly, but those whose patience is the fruit of deep understanding.

This drop below $100,000 is painful for many. It is frightening. But it is also necessary. It cleanses the market of excesses, it reminds everyone of the nature of the asset they hold, and it forces everyone to ask themselves the only question that matters:

“Why am I here?”

If the answer is “to get rich quickly,” then this drop is a tragedy, and you should probably sell.

If the answer is “because I believe in a decentralized, finite, and censorship-resistant monetary system for the 21st century,” then this drop is what it has always been: an opportunity. It is the test of conviction you were waiting for.

But one must still not crack in the middle of the ford.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter