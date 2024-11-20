Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House has taken the Bitcoin market into a new dimension. The price of Bitcoin crossed $80K, then $90K, and now everyone is ready to bet that Bitcoin will have crossed $100K by the end of the year.

Michael J. Saylor has already started planning his end-of-year party celebrating Bitcoin at $100K. In the meantime, he continues to accumulate BTC at a frantic pace with MicroStrategy:

In the last ten days, MicroStrategy has purchased a further 78,980 BTC, bringing its current total to 331,167 BTC. That's monumental, and it's only the beginning, as Michael J. Saylor plans to accumulate more Bitcoin.

The big question remains: what will MicroStrategy do with all this Bitcoin?

If Michael J. Saylor keeps repeating that Bitcoin as a MoE is a distraction, you can be sure he's turning Bitcoin into a SoV integrated into the current system. Something removed from Satoshi Nakamoto's objectives when he invented Bitcoin...

That said, some now foresee an even more Bullish scenario that would see the price of Bitcoin reach $200K during the year 2025. Nothing less! This scenario requires the alignment of 4 major axes, which I will detail in the remainder of this article.